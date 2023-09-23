Cindy Crawford ‘traumatised’ after her haircut early on in modelling career: Here’s why

Cindy Crawford has recently addressed her “traumatising” haircut at the start of her modelling career in the new Apple TV Plus documentary, Supermodels.



Cindy recalled her big break for a photo-shoot in Rome with famed photographer Patrick Demarchelier. However, things turned sour as she arrived in the Italian city.

“The very first night, they send the hairdresser to my room to give me a trim,” said the 57-year-old.

She shared, “After putting her voluminous tresses in a ponytail, they, chopped my ponytail off without asking.”

Cindy revealed that she “sat there in a hotel in Rome crying”.

“People wonder why I've never really cut my hair since then — that's why,” admitted the model.

Cindy added, “I was so traumatised.”

She explained what made her upset and that’s not because of the haircut.

“It wasn't that I didn't like my hair short, it was that I hadn't voted myself in to having short hair,” concluded the iconic model.

Cindy remarked, “I really felt I was not seen as a person who had a voice in her own destiny.”

Meanwhile, Cindy left modelling and established herself as an entrepreneur, starting her own furniture line and makeup collection.