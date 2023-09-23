Inside Justin Bieber’s ‘priceless’ bejewelled anniversary gift from wife Hailey

Justin Bieber received a special custom-made anniversary present from wife Hailey as the two celebrated five years of marriage together.

The Rhode Skin founder, 27, was often seen sporting a giant bejewelled ‘B’ necklace during the summer, as a tribute to her beau’s last name, Bieber, which she took on after marriage to the singer.

The giant necklace was designed by New York-based designer Alex Moss, who then ended up creating the surprise fifth anniversary gift Ghost singer, per GQ magazine.

The designer created ‘a one-of-one custom mushroom’ pendant set for the couple which features a plethora of diamonds and gems including five stones on top, which represents the five years they’ve been married.

Moss complimented Hailey’s “good taste” and “design intuition” for the necklaces. “She was the one who suggested we create [mushroom pendants], something along these lines,” he shared.

“And then, of course, I put my twist to it, and I designed the actual mushroom. Hailey specifically wanted the mushroom to be in that bubble style,” he added.

When asked the significance behind the mushrooms, he simply said, “You have to ask Hailey, this is her idea.”

Moss detailed that the precious gems used in the piece are “absolute highest quality, they're all D colour VVS top, and nothing else exists on the planet better than them” hence making the piece “priceless.”

He also added that to deliver the extravagant ‘Bieber project,’ a member of his team flew to hand deliver to ensure it reached them safely.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018, when Bieber was 24 and Hailey was 21, and exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

The couple marked their anniversary with loving tributes earlier this month and a trip to Japan.