Sophie Turner spotted strolling with daughters while Joe Jonas prepares for Baltimore performance

Sophie Turner is letting the pressure of divorce and lawsuit out with a walk on the streets of New York City with daughters.



The stroll comes as the Games of Thrones’ actor’s estranged husband prepares for another concert performance.

The Dark Phoenix star was seen Friday in New York City wheeling a double stroller with her 1-year-old, whose name hasn't been revealed, and her 3-year-old, Willa, inside, as per Page Six.

As they moved through midtown, close to the St. Regis Hotel where she is now staying, Turner was accompanied by two unnamed female friends.

The mother of two wore an oversized gray sweatshirt with a blue purse to pull off the casual appearance.

Prior to the Jonas Brothers event in Baltimore, the Cake by the Ocean singer has not been spotted.

In the midst of her acrimonious divorce from Jonas, 34, Turner, 27, has been seen out and about in New York City this week hanging out with friends, including Taylor Swift.

On Thursday, just after the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for the "wrongful retention" of their daughters, the two ex-spouses of the Camp Rock star had dinner together for the second time this week.