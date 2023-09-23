Jeannie Mai denies affair with Mario Lopez amid divorce, hopes for reconciliation with Jeezy

Jeannie Mai denies affair with Mario Lopez amid Split from Jeezy.

As news of Jeannie Mai's divorce from her husband, Jay 'Jeezy' Jenkins, emerged, so did unfounded rumors of an alleged affair with Mario Lopez.

However, sources close to the situation have stepped forward to set the record straight.



According to TMZ, there is no truth to the rumors, and Jeannie Mai has not engaged in any infidelity during her two-year marriage to Jeezy.

The speculation regarding Mario Lopez appears to have arisen from their recent collaboration as co-hosts on Access Hollywood.

However, insiders have clarified that the chemistry between them, which fans noticed, was nothing more than friendship, devoid of any salacious undertones.

On the other side of the story, a source close to Mai revealed to Page Six that she is deeply committed to making her marriage work and maintaining a united family unit.

Mai's unexpected divorce was not part of her life plan, and she continues to hope for a resolution despite the legal proceedings.

Jeezy stated that they are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation," and their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."