Jennifer Lopez away from husband Ben Affleck; ‘a breath of fresh air’ for the couple

Jennifer Lopez has recently been enjoying her space away from husband Ben Affleck as she’s attending New York Fashion Week (NYFW).



Earlier this month, JLo was among the other celebs in New York City during the biannual fashion conference. Ben, on the other, hand preferred to stay in Los Angeles with his children.

A source told Heat magazine that Jennifer started “enjoying the space that they had lately”.

“It's opened her eyes to how much fun she can have without Ben – especially as he can be such an awkward bore at these events,” said an insider.

The source claimed that the “couple would spend time together soon enough, and suggested that Jennifer getting to see pals on the other side of the US had been a welcomed change”.

The source remarked that JLo spending time with family and fashion friends on the East Coast had been “a breath of fresh air”.

The source revealed that Jennifer enjoyed seeing her pals without her husband.

“Jennifer loves sipping cocktails with the fash-pack without worrying that [recovering alcoholic] Ben will disapprove or be tempted,” mentioned an insider.

The source added, “It's done them the world of good and she's not missed him one little bit!”

“In hindsight Jennifer feels it was something she was seriously lacking in her life for way too long.”