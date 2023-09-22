Sophie Turner leans on Taylor Swift in new outing after messy Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner steps out with Taylor Swift again after filing lawsuit against Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner was spotted grabbing dinner with Taylor Swift in Ney York City, just hours after filing a lawsuit against now estranged husband, Joe Jonas.



Two of Joe’s exes appeared to be in good spirits as they spent quality time together on Thursday night.

The mother of two donned a basic white t-shirt paired with long straight skirt in a grey colour.



On the other hand, the Grammy winner was seen wearing a black colour off-shoulder top and loose-fitted pants.



Sophie, who has been busy filming her upcoming ITV drama Joan in Spain, filed a lawsuit on Thursday, alleging that she learned about her estranged husband's divorce petition through media sources.



In the court documents obtained by Page Six, the 27-year-old further alleged that the singer has 'wrongfully retained' their two daughters in the United States since September.



In response, the 34-year-old singer responded to Sophie’s surprising lawsuit, stating that he did not 'abduct' their two daughters.



The singer's representative told the aforementioned publication that the lawsuit is a "harsh legal position" that goes against the "amicable co-parenting setup."



On September 5, Joe and Sophie confirmed their divorce, revealing that this was a "united decision" to "mutually end their marriage."

Jonas tied the knot with Turner in 2019.

They welcomed their first daughter in 2020 and another in 2022.