Kylie Jenner reveals Timothee Chalamet on her cell phone screen in Milan

Kylie Jenner unveils romantic snapshot of Timothee Chalamet on her cell phone screen.

Kylie Jenner has set social media ablaze by sharing an intimate glimpse of her relationship with Hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet.

The photograph captures the Dune actor, sporting scruffy facial hair, leaning in for a tender kis* on Kylie's cheek.



The exclusive image was showcased on Instagram by Elle Mexico, instantly garnering widespread attention and fascination.

Kylie was confident in her sunglasses while strategically positioning her iPhone to display the endearing snapshot for all her followers to witness.

As the youngest member of the Jenner-Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner continued to captivate the spotlight during Milan Fashion Week, where she graced the front row at the prestigious Prada fashion show.

She was wearing a black top paired with an eye-catching skirt adorned with dazzling crystals.

This revelation comes amidst a whirlwind romance that has been flourishing since the start of the year between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, the Beautiful Boy actor.

The couple was recently spotted sharing a romantic moment at the U.S. Open in New York, adding fuel to their budding romance.

Kylie wrapped her arm around Timothee's shoulders, and he leaned in for a tender PDA.

A video posted online captured Kylie running her fingers through Timothee's hair, further confirming their connection.



