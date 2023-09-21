Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty under house arrest after threatening Offset

The terms of Kenneth Petty's probation were broken when he posted social media video that seemed to threaten the rapper Offset. As a result, the rapper Nicki Minaj's husband was sentenced to 120 days of home detention.

According to a court ruling came on Wednesday in the Central District of California, Petty was ordered to be home monitored after he “was recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

Offset is the specific person listed in the order, and the clips are related to a string of comments Petty made against the rapper on social media on September 16.

Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020 and was given a three-year probationary sentence in July 2022. Petty was sentenced to four years in jail in New York after being found guilty in 1995 of trying to rape a 16-year-old girl in the first degree.

Petty and members of his entourage are seen outside of a New York City hotel, allegedly where Offset was staying, in the viral video clip that went viral on social media on September 16.

In the clip, among various intimidating comments, Petty says, “Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral [expletive]!”

In a video shared to Offset’s social media, the rapper brushed off the threats. “I’m getting off a jet, he’s funny,” Offset said, and oblique that Petty was broke.