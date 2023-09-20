Ryan Seacrest reveals Pat Sajak, Vanna White’s Advice ahead of Hosting Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest had a valuable advice from former Wheel of Fortune hosts, Pat Sajak and Vanna White, and he shared it with everyone.



"They've just told me how fun the show is," Ryan revealed, as per E! News.

"It is probably the best show to work on on television. You're giving away money every single night to people, and it never gets old."

"I've known her for a long time," he added about joining Vanna White onstage.

"We've known each other for many, many years, and so I'm looking forward to being on that set with her."

Ryan is a little nervous about joining such an established series, but more than anything, he is looking forward to an interesting season.

"Of course I'm nervous. I haven't done it yet, so I'm terrified," he admitted. "I am very much looking forward to it."

Ryan also said, "Pat Sajak's a legend whom I've looked up to and watched so many years, and to know that that show is such a staple for America and such a destination for people and families in the evening, I just want to do my best job and make it seamless and have people continue to enjoy it."