Jada Pinkett Smith has ‘sherbet surprise’ on 52th birthday for everyone

Jada Pinkett Smith opted for a hair makeover as her birthday celebration and shared it on social media.



As Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her 52nd birthday on Monday, she flaunted the brand-new pink hairstyle.

The Girls Trip actress, who has been candid about her struggle with alopecia, enjoyed playing around with color while comparing her new look to a fruit dessert.

“This ain’t noth’n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise,” the mother of wrote on a selfie on Instagram.

In the selfie, the Bad Moms actress could be seen smiling softly and displaying her freshly painted nails, which appeared to match the color of her hair.



It didn't take long before fans and celebrities alike flocked to the comments to congratulate the diva on her new hairstyle.

“Happy Birthday My Sister!!!!”, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith’s former collaborator wrote in the comment section.

Lauren London also added, “Hbd sis.”

The post's comments were soon disabled.