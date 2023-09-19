Russell Brand’ upcoming ‘Bipolaristaion’ Tour postponed after rape and sexual allegations

Comedian and actor Russell Brand's forthcoming stand-up tour have been postponed as a result of claims that he sexually attacked, raped, and mistreated numerous women.



The 48-year-old comedian's Bipolarisation Tour had him committed to three stand-up performances in the UK over the following two weeks.

“We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don’t like doing it — but we know you’ll understand,” the tour's promoters said Monday in a statement shared by the Theatre Royal Windsor, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Rock of Ages performer did on with his scheduled performance at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London on Saturday night, even though three further appearances have already been postponed.

He thanked his audience for attending and said there were some issues he could not touch that night during his performance, according to BBC News. He also received a standing ovation.

“I really appreciate your support, I love you, and I want to do a fantastic show for you,” he told the crowd, per the outlet. “I've got a lot of things to talk to you about. There are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about, and I appreciate that you will understand.”

For those unversed, Brand past week has been identified as a subject of joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and UK current affairs show Channel 4 Dispatches in which five women including a 16-year-old, accused him of rape, sexual assault, physical violence, and emotional abuse.

The instances are said to have occurred between 2006 and 2013, when Brand was employed by BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 as a presenter and actor.

However, Brand in a video shared on social media on Friday, angrily refuted the accusations.