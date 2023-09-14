Ozzy Osbourne gears up for fourth surgery amid brave battle

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, aged 74, was seen receiving assistance as he readies himself for his fourth surgical procedure.
Diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003, he publicly disclosed his condition in January 2020 and has faced health challenges since.
In the past year, Ozzy underwent a transformative operation to remove and reposition a set of pins in his neck and back that had been in place since a quad biking accident in 2003.
While out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Ozzy could be seen getting out of a car and into a wheelchair, as a man wearing a facemask stood with his hands on the handles.
Ozzy revealed in a new episode of his family's podcast The Osbournes Podcast that he has another surgery in the pipeline, which will bring his total number of procedures following his 2019 fall up to four.
He said: 'My lower back is, I'm going for an epidural soon because what's happening, what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed, below the neck there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em,'
It comes after the threat of blood clots hitting his major organs was reduced, with him admitting he's desperate to 'get on with his life.
