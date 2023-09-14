Kanye West turns 'dumb' Bianca Censori into 'miserable robot'

Kanye West was called out for using his new wife Bianca Censori as a PR stunt

Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori was warned that the rapper was simply using her as a PR stunt in a bid to prepare for his comeback following his fall from grace over his antisemitism comments.

Janet Street-Porter issued the warning, while writing for MailOnline, and expressed that the Yeezy architect needed to straighten out as she was 'no dumb blonde', referencing to the scandalous outfits that the Donda rapper reportedly forced her to wear.

Noting her demeanour when out in public, Street-Porter noted how the brainy Masters degree holder was reduced to a "miserable looking robot" while Kanye has been 'using' his relationship as a marketing accessory for his comeback.

"As for Bianca, this is no dumb blonde. She studied architecture at University in Melbourne, and completed a Masters degree. Always a body-conscious dresser, how has this brainy Australian female been turned into a miserable looking robot?" she began.

"At the start of their relationship, she might have been seduced by the undisputed charisma of Ye at his best. But she's been turned into nothing more than a shop window dummy for his trashy wares."

She went on to question why she allowed the musician 'use' her for his 'freak show' and said that she needed to end it as it was not 'dignified of her to be reduced to the public's scrutiny.

"And given her qualifications, is this really a dignified and rewarding way to spend her time?"

"Bianca is nothing more than a marketing accessory, a publicity stunt, a willing performer in his freak show. It's not fashion as we know it, but clever PR. What's hard to understand is why a smart woman has let herself be used like this."