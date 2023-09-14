 
Thursday September 14, 2023
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner romance 'PR stunt' to promote Wonka?

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner sparked a frenzy after hard-launching their romance earlier this month

By Web Desk
September 14, 2023

After months of keeping fans guessing about the status of unlikely relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, the couple went all out at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour earlier this month.

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked together in February after reportedly meeting at a Paris Fashion Week. Since then, the duo frequently enjoyed secret rendezvous at each other’s abodes, steering clear of paparazzi’s camera lens.

The twosome let go of the charade by making a bombshell appearance at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles show this month, where they were spotted making out for the world to see, officially confirming their romance.

The unexpected declaration of their romance is believed to follow a tried-and-tested publicity stunt at its best in the light of Chalamet’s upcoming film, Wonka.

The Dune actor stars in the prequel of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a children’s book by Roald Dahl, in the titular character, which is set to release mid-December.

Chalamet can’t promote his film via interviews or press pertaining to the ongoing rules of SAG-AFTRA strike, neither can he talk about it on his social media.

Insider claimed that hard-launching his romance with The Kardashians star is certainly a “convenient way” to stay in the headlines.

“[Chalamet] still got to make sure audiences remember him, and one way to do that is have a very public and perplexing relationship,” explained the outlet.