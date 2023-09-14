Prince William and Kate Middleton’s risky new strategy worrying King Charles

King Charles is relying on Prince William and Kate Middleton to make the monarchy ‘more relevant’ for the younger audience.

However, William and Kate are making their children a priority, the royals are concerned of the future given the series of bad decisions the couple made with regards to their public appearances.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey expressed in her piece for The Telegraph that the Prince and Princess of Wales could be doing a lot more.

The Waleses had just returned from their long summer break with their children, and William marked his first royal engagement last week in Bournemouth, followed by a joint appearance with Kate and Princess Anne at Mike Tindall’s podcast.

Tominey noted that William and Kate gave an “amusing contribution” to their brother-in-law’s podcast, and Kate visited HMP High Down in Surrey.

However, amid their summer break, William came under fire for skipping the final match of the Women’s Football team to support England despite being the President of the Football Association.

At the time, royal expert Daniela Elser expressed her fury over how the Royal Family has neglected their job and the commonwealth. And many fans suggested that the royal would have attended the match had it been the men’s team.

Tominey pointed out that the last time William and Kate went on “a lengthy overseas visit was the Caribbean in March 2022” which is one and a half year ago. While the couple is heading to Singapore in November for 2023 Earthshot Prize, there are no other international trips in ‘autumn.’

Per the expert, this is causing concern in royal circles as they are “worried [Waleses] are not doing enough to shore up the Commonwealth.”