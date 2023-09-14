Royal family left Meghan Markle 'shunted off' again

According to reports, Meghan Markle felt “shunted off” when she was asked to stay at Nottingham Cottage rather than Kensington Palace.



Author Tom Quinn says the dream of the royal family would have originally “drawn in” the Duchess of Sussex. However, once she and Prince Harry settled into married life, he claimed she became dissatisfied with living “in a little cottage.” Nottingham Cottage, located on the grounds of Kensington Palace, was the couple's first marital home.

It was known as “Nott Cott” and served as the couple's home base before they moved to Frogmore Cottage and eventually to California. Mr Quinn stated on the Mirror's 'Pod Save The Queen' podcast that he believes Meghan and Harry would not have been satisfied with their first house.

“I think that actually, she wasn’t too keen on that,” he said. “It seemed like they were being shunted off to a little prefab in the grounds.”

Since 2013, Harry has called the “snug” Nottingham Cottage home, and Meghan moved in shortly before their engagement. However, authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie assert that Meghan was content in the house in contrast to Mr. Quinn's assertions.

Writing in Finding Freedom, and as reported by the Daily Express, they said: “After months of long-distance, Meghan was thrilled to finally be sharing a postcode, W8 4PY, with her partner.”

“She felt at home at Nott Cott with Harry - she’s always been able to bloom where she was planted, but she hadn’t moved to London to start a new job. She had moved to London to start a new life.”