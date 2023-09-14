Meghan Markle called by New ‘legendary’ Nickname at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle called by ‘legendary’ New Nickname at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle got a new nickname from the team Nigeria when she attended the Invictus Games with her husband Prince Harry.



Nigeria, Colombia, and Israel are this year's new competitors at the Invictus Games, which welcomed 500 participants from 21 countries to Düsseldorf.

The team awarded Prince Harry and Meghan with a plaque from the Chief of Defense as well as a new nickname for Meghan after they sat for a photo with Team Nigeria and the national flag, according to Hello! magazine.

She was given the name "Amira Ngozi Lolo," which has a royal meaning, the source claims. The name Amira refers to a legendary warrior princess, while Ngozi and Lolo have the meanings "blessed" and "royal wife," respectively.

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex participated in her first athletic event on Wednesday in Düsseldorf, Germany, where she was a guest of the Duke of Sussex at the sixth edition of his worldwide adapted sports championship for veterans and service members who have been wounded, disabled, or ill.

Meghan and Prince Harry, 38, attended a wheelchair basketball match between Australia and Ukraine, went to a kids' event, and spent time with the Nigerian team, which Harry mentioned in his opening speech on Saturday as being supported by his wife.