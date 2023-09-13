Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint they are growing apart despite loved up display

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have put up a loved up display at the Invictus Games, but there seems to be something more brewing behind the scenes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to be in high spirits as they stood side by side at the event. This was the first time that couple came together for an official engagement since the ‘car chase’ incident in New York.

However, according to Judi James, Harry and Meghan “lacked the more romantic PDAs” that they have been known for during the Suits alum’s impromptu speech.

In an interview with Daily Mail, James suggested that Meghan was “driving the signals of romance” between them with her “excitement and energy” while Harry was doing “distracted rituals.”

The Duchess of Sussex made her first speech at Invictus Games and revealed that reason that arrived late because she was making sure her kids were settled in.

Analysing the speech James noted that Meghan “walked on stage alone and seemed surprised to find Harry wasn’t behind or beside her.”

James explained that Meghan “needed” Harry with her and it was “important to her that they appear side-by-side together.”

“When Harry did join her it was Meghan stepping to stand close beside him, linking her hand into his arm in a gesture of attachment and fondness while he performed a solo gesture by rubbing his hands and grinning at the audience,” she described.

“After talking about their ‘little ones’ and after Harry’s beam of pride in response, he steps away from Meghan slightly, performing a small cough,” James continued. “Meghan subtly steps sideways towards him though, again showing a desire for established, continual closeness. She adopts a mirrored pose with one leg out to signal like-mindedness, too.”