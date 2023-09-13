Olivia Rodrigo glitters in silver Versace dress at VMAs 2023 red carpet

Olivia Rodrigo glittered brightly in a Versace dress bodycon dress, posing for photographers at VMAs 2023 red carpet.



The 20-year-old Driver's License singer posed for pictures in front of the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, before taking the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

She looked stunning in her form-fitting, low-back gown.

She wore four silver rings that spell out the name of her most recent album, Guts, on her left hand and accessorized with small earrings and extremely high silver heels.

The Grammy winner complemented her bold necklace with a black manicure while keeping the rest of her makeup simple with a peachy lip and gentle blush.

Rodrigo, whose new album was released last week, will perform on the VMAs stage among others including Doja Cat, LL Cool J, Shakira, Kelsea Ballerini, Demi Lovato, Fall Out Boy, and more.

She is up for six VMAs tonight, including Best Cinematography, Best Pop Video, Video of the Year, Song of the Summer, and Best Editing.

The Happier singer has been sporting a number of eye-catching outfits lately, including a vintage Todd Oldham gown from 1995 that the renowned designer graciously allowed her stylist to borrow over the weekend.

A white Hellcat NYC Angelina Tee with a crimson image of Angelina Jolie with blood streaming from her lip was worn by the performer last week as she promoted her new single, Vampire.