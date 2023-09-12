Daniel Radcliffe to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3?

Daniel Radcliffe might be making his way into another blockbuster franchise.
The Harry Potter star is believed to have landed a “secret role” in the upcoming installment of Deadpool.
It’s unclear what part will Radcliffe play in the Ryan Reynolds led film, however, it didn’t stop fans from toning down on the hopes and speculations.
“He will be a different/younger Logan from another universe to be introduced for future movies,” suggested a user on X, formerly Twitter.
“New universe wolverine,” another doubled down on the prospect.
Reynolds will be joined by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, slated to release in 2002.
The Australian actor first appeared as the powerful mutant in 2000 film, X-Men, and has since reprised the role multiple times until 2017.
The third installment of Wolverine titled, Logan, was released in 2017, featured the tear-jerking demise of the character.
However, last year, the Free Guy star took social media by surprise after reuniting with Jackman to announce the return of Wolverine in the upcoming film.
“Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one,” Reynolds wrote on X at the time, alongside the announcement video.
