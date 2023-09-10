Sara Pascoe faces backlash for joking about Titanic Submarine

Sara Pascoe faces backlash over controversial comments on Titanic Submarine tragedy.

Sara Pascoe, the host of The Great British Sewing Bee, has ignited a storm of criticism following remarks she made about the tragic Titanic submarine disaster that claimed the lives of five individuals.

In a now-removed Instagram clip, the 42-year-old comedian was seen on stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last month, where she made comments that many found insensitive.



In the video, Pascoe stated, "I did like it when those billionaires in the submarine died, I did like it when the submarine exploded and the billionaires drowned, I couldn't help it."

Her comments continued to draw ire as she added, "We don't have to empathize with billionaires; they don't empathize with us.

They could solve all the world's problems and they choose not to, so it's funny, it's funny when they die."

She concluded with a provocative analogy, saying, "What I want is the sea to get a taste for the super-rich, like a horror movie, and start coming out to get them one by one in little one man-sized tsunamis."

Pascoe remarked, "Also, it was called the Titanic Experience – what do they expect, not to drown? I'm obsessed with it, I went on the website to read about the description when you're booking it, it says Once in a lifetime' – did they lie?"

The fatal submarine implosion claimed the lives of Britons Hamish Harding, who was the head of a private plane company, Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of a chemicals-to-energy conglomerate, and his son Suleman.

The tragedy also took the lives of French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, the head of OceanGate.



