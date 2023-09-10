Olivia Wilde steps out amid Andrew Garfield romance buzz

Olivia Wilde stepped out amid Andrew Garfield's romance buzz.

The Don't Worry Darling filmmaker, 39, was seen supporting the Writers Guild of America strike on its nearly unprecedented 128th day of picketing on Thursday.



She is affiliated with the Writers Guild of America, the striking SAG-AFTRA union, and the Directors Guild of America.

Olivia, who seems to maintain a friendly relationship with Jason Sudeikis, was seen on the picket line in Burbank near Universal Studios.

The former House star donned a yellow graphic T-shirt featuring the Future Farmers of America logo, along with faded jeans and yellow and red Adidas sneakers.

She shielded herself from the sun with a red and white trucker hat and sunglasses while enjoying a beverage. One of the pressing concerns for both writers and actors is the compensation they receive for their contributions to streaming services.

This comes amid rumors linking Olivia to Andrew Garfield, with reports of them spending time together on frequent hiking outings.

According to insiders in the know, the two have been frequently seen hiking together.

The rumored couple according to Deuxmoi has also left her residence together on several occasions.