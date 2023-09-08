Sophie Turner’s resurfaced interview clip reveals she was introvert in relationship

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ever since called it quits; reports suggests that Joe felt that their “lifestyles” were poles apart.

Sources allegedly claimed Joe was more of an introvert in a relationship and Sophie was an extrovert who loves to “party.”

A video has resurfaced demystifying those claims from Sophie's point of view. In the clip, she said: ‘I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so [COVID-19 lockdown] is kind of great for me.”

Moreover, the Game of Thrones actress called lockdown with joe was “like a prison” on which she left her fans angry.

Sophie said: “Joe's like... he's a real social butterfly. So, I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with him, so it's like prison for him, but it's great for me.”

At that time, Sophie ironically stated divorce rates, but manifested that her marriage with Joe was fine. She stated: “Everything seems to be working out in my favour here.”

Despite this, an insider provided secondhand information to TMZ previously.

The source said: “She likes to party and he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

Sophie posted their official joint statement on Instagram. She said: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”