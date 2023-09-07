Joe Jonas steps out without ring alongside daughters after Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas spends quality time with daughters after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas made first public appearance with his daughters after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner.

The father of two took his daughters to breakfast at the Sweet Butter Kitchen restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California, reported Page Six.

The American song writer was photographed carrying his 3-year-old daughter, Willa while an unidentified female, presumably the kids’ nanny held his 1-year-old.

Joe sported a casual outfit for the day out with his daughters. He wore a mustard yellow shirt with black stripes that he paired up with denim jeans.



The 34-year-old vocalist was seen affectionately interacting with his little ones.

As the father-daughters day out pictures circulated online, fans pointed out that the Sucker singer was not wearing his wedding ring anymore.

On September 5, Joe and Sophie confirmed their divorce, revealing that this was a "united decision" to "mutually end their marriage."

The statement which was shared on the former couple’s Instagram handles reads, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually agreed to amicably end our marriage."

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Jonas tied the knot with Turner in 2019.

They welcomed their first daughter in 2020 and another in 2022.