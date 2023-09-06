Taylor Swift returns to NYC recording studio, sporting low-key look

Taylor Swift hits NYC recording studio amidst Eras Tour hype.

Taylor Swift was spotted heading to a recording studio in New York City, sparking speculation about potential new music on the horizon.



The 33-year-old music sensation arrived at the studio, opting for a low-key ensemble.

Taylor's outfit of choice featured a low-cut black tank top. She paired it with loose-fitting navy blue cargo pants for a comfortable yet trendy vibe.

Swift wore a pair of thick-soled boots and carried a fashionable brown croissant-shaped handbag slung over her shoulder. Her signature long blond locks were fashioned into braided pigtails, framing her modestly made-up face.

She also donned a beige corduroy Ralph Lauren baseball cap to complete the look.

This studio visit comes at an exciting time for Taylor Swift, as her upcoming concert film, capturing her Eras Tour's Los Angeles performances, is already making waves in the theatrical distribution schedule.

The film is scheduled for release on October 13, promising more musical magic from the superstar.

Taylor Swift's visit to the recording studio coincided with developments in her personal life, particularly involving her short-lived romantic connection with Matty Healy, frontman of The 1975.

On the same day, Matty Healy was seen indulging in public displays of affection with tattooed model Gabbriette Bechtel in New York City.



