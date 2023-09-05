James Blunt’s honest confession on being a judge on The X Factor

James Blunt has recently confessed he didn’t like being a judge on The X Factor.



While speaking to Radio Times, the singer, who became a judge in one season of 2015 talent show, revealed that it was “quite painful” to damage people’s dreams merely for “ratings”.

“I didn’t enjoy it, and I struggle with The X Factor, because it’s more TV show than music competition,” said the 49-year-old.

James continued, “The winners are always the judges’ choices rather than the ones who do best each week.”

You are Beautiful hitmaker added, “Seeing these hopefuls with their 15 minutes, and their dreams shattered for ratings, I find quite painful.”

At the time, James had some serious on-air heated argument with fellow judges, and Guy Sebastian remarked, “He was really trying to pick a fight with everyone.”

James also had disagreement with Dannii Minogue, saying, “I know you don’t take criticism well… that’s what we all think.”

Dannii disclosed that she was “offended” by his brutal comments on the show during her interview with Nova’s Radio X Factor.

“I guess we are all new to each other and each week we want our artists to stay there more and more so it is going to get tough and there could be a cat fight,” she stated.

James however thanked his fellow judging panels at the end of the show, adding, “Thank you Australia for having me. Thank you to you in the audience, thank you to you on the panel.”

“It’s really hard, it’s easy to come in and think you’ll know the right thing to do.”