Megan Fox debuts brand new look as she steps out with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox flaunted her fiery new look as she was spotted out and about with her partner Machine Gun Kelly in the streets of New York City on Monday, leaving Soho House, via People Magazine.

The Expend4bles star, 37, who originally has dark brown hair sported a bright red hair colour and shorter cut after from her recently-changed auburn hue.

Fox was accompanied by her beau MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, had his arm wrapped around her during the outing.

The Transformers alum was dressed in a navy-blue dress with small white polka dots which she paired with white socks and high-heeled Mary Janes. She accessorised with a number of necklaces and rings.

Meanwhile, the Bloody Valentine musician sported a tan-hued vest with dark khaki coloured puffer-like pants. He wore a bunch of chunky metal necklaces and his usual rings and bracelets.

The couple had reunited after they hit a bump in their relationship in February 2023 as the two were fighting over an alleged cheating incident.

However, the couple reportedly went through counselling as they were spotted stepping out of a marriage counsellor’s office. The two reconciled back in July and resumed to wedding planning.

Fox and MGK met in March 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shortly after the project was announced, it was temporarily shut down.

While the film was shut down, the two sparked romance off-screen and got engaged in 2022.