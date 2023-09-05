Netflix's 'Wednesday' drops Percy Hynes White amid assault allegations

Percy Hynes White exits Netflix hit 'Wednesday' amid lingering assault allegations.

Percy Hynes White, known for his role as Xavier Thorpe in the Netflix sensation Wednesday, has bid farewell to the show, nearly nine months after allegations of assault surfaced.

Insiders within the industry have provided an exclusive scoop to Daily Mail, shedding light on this significant development.



The 22-year-old Canadian actor had been fascinating audiences with his portrayal of Xavier Thorpe, a student at Wednesday's school endowed with the extraordinary ability to bring art to life.

However, this promising career trajectory took an unexpected detour when accusations of misconduct arose.

These allegations first emerged in a now-deleted tweet posted by an anonymous social media user on January 18.

The accuser claimed to have been assaulted by Hynes White at a Toronto party he was hosting.

Shockingly, she further alleged that the party was orchestrated with the sinister intention of intoxicating women to coerce them into se*ual encounters.

A source closely connected to Hynes White's family, who split their time between residences in Toronto and Newfoundland, confirmed his departure from the show.

While the actor's rising star had been marked by notable appearances in The Twilight Zone and The Gifted, the cloud of these allegations had lingered overhead.

Throughout this tumultuous period, an insider staunchly defended Hynes White, describing him as a "wonderful young man" who refused to engage with the unsubstantiated claims on Twitter.

The source emphasized his respect, grace, and professionalism, highlighting his politeness towards everyone, from fellow crew members to devoted fans who remained loyal to the talented actor.