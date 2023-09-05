Britney Spears child support payments to Kevin Federline ends as son Sean turns 18

Britney Spears' eldest son, Sean, inches closer to his 18th birthday, the pop sensation is reportedly feeling a sense of relief, knowing that the substantial child support payments to her ex, Kevin Federline, will soon come to an end.

According to an exclusive source close to the singer, Britney has been growing weary of the substantial financial burden she has been shouldering.



The insider shared with Daily Mail, "Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting."

Despite her fatigue from the ongoing payments, Britney remains committed to providing for her sons, Sean and 17-year-old Jayden, whom she has been estranged from for over a year.

The source emphasized that Britney is more than willing to support her children directly, bypassing Kevin as the intermediary.

The sentiment among Britney's friends appears to be in alignment with her wishes.

They believe that it's high time for Kevin Federline to seek employment, rather than relying on child support payments.

Kevin had relocated his entire family, including Sean, Jayden, and his other four children, to Hawaii, where his current wife, Victoria Prince, reportedly secured a teaching position at the University of Hawaii.

This move sparked widespread speculation that it was orchestrated to continue collecting child support for Sean and Jayden.



