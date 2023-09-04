Lady Gaga stuns in glamorous grey gown for sizzling social media shoot

Lady Gaga stunned onlookers in sizzling Instagram photos as she donned an elegant grey gown by Christian Siriano.

The 37-year-old singer, who just started her latest series of performances for the Jazz & Piano Las Vegas residency, added a silver bracelet and matching earrings to her look. Her blonde hair was elegantly pulled back into a ponytail.

Sharing the snaps with her 56million followers, Lady Gaga wrote: 'I can’t give you anything but love Sarah Vaughan style (look it up) thank you for a SOLD OUT WEEK Mama’s feet hurt'

It comes after Lady Gaga looked incredible in a bold makeup look as she modelled her latest clothing collection with Cotton On for their joint mental health campaign.

She teamed the piece with a pair of jeans and a cap before layering over a denim jacket with a 'Kinder, Braver, Together' slogan across the back.

To complete her outfit, the songwriter accessorised with layers of chunky silver necklaces and hoop earrings.

Lady Gaga launched the Born This Way Foundation with her mum Cynthia Bissett Germanotta in 2012, and all of the profits from the collection will go to the charity.

She said: 'We're honoured to partner with Cotton On Foundation for our first global campaign amplifying our mission to build a kinder, braver world together.