Beyoncé criticized for SoFi stadium monitors, compared to Taylor Swift

Beyoncé is facing criticism from fans who attended her recent Renaissance World Tour concert at SoFi stadium.
Some fans who recently saw Taylor Swift at the same arena and who saw a significant change in visibility had some negative things to say about Beyoncé's second show in Los Angeles.
These past few nights, Beyoncé has been performing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which is a popular venue for major touring acts these days. Taylor Swift also performed there just a few weeks ago to wrap up her U.S. leg of the Eras Tour.
People who attended both concerts at SoFi Stadium (Beyoncé's and Taylor's, specifically) have an interesting comparison to make regarding the monitor setup.
According to some of these comments, it seems that some people thought Taylor didn't cut any costs in the display, although Beyoncé might have.
They are referring to the 360-degree circular video board at SoFi Stadium, which sits suspended in the middle of the venue and has enormous LED panels all around it (both inside and outside).
This allows spectators in the nosebleeds to view whatever activity is taking place below.
Look at the videos that people are posting that contrast the performances; they are pointing out that Taylor had the circular video board on the entire time, as well as the fact that each screen was on.
It seems that there was just one monitor on the video board in Beyonce's case, and the others were all off. So, others who purchased tickets further back had to rely on just a few massive monitors on Beyonce's main stage.
