Royal family accused of forcing Meghan's Suits boss to make irritating changes

Meghan Markle's former boss and the creator of the legal drama Suits has claimed that Prince Harry's family forced the show to edit the script following the actress' relationship with the royal.

Aaron Korsh, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, said 'the Firm' specifically insisted that the word "poppycock" was deleted from the future Duchess of Sussex's script.



Explaining the royal family's point of view regarding the certain change, Korsh said the Palace was worried that the clips could be edited to make it sound as if Meghan had said something rude.

The Duke of Sussex, in his tell-all memoir Spare, said that Suits writers had grown "increasingly frustrated" with the "palace communications team advising on changes to Meghan's lines".

Korsh also alleged that the royal family "weighed in on some stuff" - including what Meghan's character, paralegal Rachel Elizabeth Zane, said in the episodes filmed after she was in a public relationship with Prince Harry, the Express reports.

The word "poppycock", which is slang for nonsense, was one of the things 'the Firm' forced them to remove because it contained the term "c**k".