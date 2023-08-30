Selena Gomez shares a ‘rare’ quote as Justin Bieber returns to Instagram

Selena Gomez used her figurative voice for some words of wisdom after a former boyfriend resurfaced on the internet.

The Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share an inspirational quote she had written on a ‘Rare Beauty’ sticky note.

The singer and actress, 30, was seen standing in front of the mirror, wearing what appears to be a T-shirt, with her hair in a chic messy updo, holding the note from curling.

“Speak you mind, even if your voice shak[es],” read the pale pink note.

The IG post quickly garnered likes and comments with her fans, agreeing with the wise words, including actress Zoe Saldaña, who left four clapping emojis in the comments.

The post comes as her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber has been roasted by fans for turning his account into a ‘fan page’ for his wife, Hailey Bieber, upon his comeback to the platform.

The Baby singer, 29, made his comeback to Instagram on Friday, August 25, when SZA dropped the music video for her song Snooze, guest starring him. Interestingly, that was the day when the Rare Beauty had dropped her newest single, almost a year after her last music release.

Many fans alluded to the fact that Bieber is trying to overshadow her new song with his return.

Alongside the music video clips on his IG Stories, Bieber also shared a photo with his wife, more than three months being silent on the platform.

Since Friday, the Peaches singer has been sharing a lot of posts, all of which include his wife. He has posted four more carousels since then, with the latest one sharing a glimpse into a vacation they jetted off to.