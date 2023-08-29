Sinéad O'Connor's children react to singer's death after one month

Sinéad O'Connor's children and family are thanking the public for their unwavering support in the month since the musician died.



O'Connor's children spoke out about their "sorrow" and provided an update on her funeral and ultimate resting place in a statement to The Irish Times. On July 26, her family reported her death at the age of 56.

"The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathized and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing," the statement began. "Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated."

The message goes on to thank all who attended and contributed to O'Connor's funeral on August 8 at the Garden in Deansgrange Cemetery, including President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina Coyne.

"The family gathering in the afternoon was in Powerscourt House where management and staff were excellent in every respect and Sinéad’s life was celebrated there by a host of her friends in music who helped to ease the burden of sorrow at Sinéad’s passing," the statement continues, also thanking Colliers Funeral Directors and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust who "facilitated the bringing home of Sinéad’s body to Ireland."

Lastly, O'Connor's family thanks media at home and abroad who celebrated the artist "in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family."

"We ask that this privacy continue to be respected. Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing. The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all," it stated.