Jennifer Aniston's date night with Chris Dixon in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Aniston's Beverly Hills dinner date with Chris Dixon.

Jennifer Aniston recently graced Beverly Hills with her presence during a delightful dinner date alongside internet entrepreneur Chris Dixon.

The beloved Friends actress was seen in a black strappy dress paired with stylish sandals and classic jewelry.



Chris Dixon matched the occasion's sophistication in a grey shirt and blue jeans, exemplifying a dapper demeanor as he headed to his car.

Observers noted that the pair left the restaurant, Funke, simultaneously at 10:05 pm, with Aniston departing in her car while Dixon was accompanied by Aniston's bodyguard to his own vehicle.

Dixon, a general partner at the esteemed venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, has been a pivotal figure in the California-based company since 2013, following his previous tenure at eBay.

His impressive portfolio includes cofounding and leading two startups, SiteAdvisor and Hunch. SiteAdvisor, particularly notable, specialized in internet security, providing users with warnings about online security threats.

Dixon's journey into the world of programming commenced during his childhood, eventually leading to a professional programming role after college at the high-speed options trading firm, Arbitrade.

His educational credentials are equally impressive, with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Philosophy from Columbia University, accompanied by an MBA from Harvard.

With an estimated net worth of $400 million, Chris Dixon's success is a testament to his entrepreneurial acumen and contributions to the tech industry.



