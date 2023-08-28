Prince Andrew marks his return to the Royal Family at Balmoral

Prince Andrew joined the Royal Family for the first summer break at Balmoral following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The disgraced Duke of York, 63, pictured seated in the front seat beside his nephew Prince William, while Kate Middleton sat in the back, as the entourage was headed to the Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, via The Sun.

King Charles and Camilla were also pictured on their way to Crathie Kirk. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as Princess Anne, are also in Balmoral.

Andrew had been stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages after he paid millions to settle a civil sex assault case last year by his mother. Andrew’s friendship with the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein forced him to stand down from front-line royal duties in 2019.

Moreover, Prince William played a central role, along with the King Charles, in stripping the Duke off of his military titles.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, while not seen at the event, has also been invited to stay at the Balmoral for the family holiday.

Royal sources told The Telegraph that Andrew was in Balmoral with “all the Yorks, including the Duchess.”

“Safe to say it’s a holiday where the entire family has been invited, the entire family are participating and the entire family are included,” they added. “Anyone looking for a family divided angle will be sorely disappointed.”

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said the family holiday in Scotland was “an indication that the situation with the Duke of York hasn’t got any worse, it hasn’t deteriorated”.