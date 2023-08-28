Bad Bunny goes Instagram official with Kendall Jenner: 'Mami, be careful'

file footage

Bad Bunny seemingly confirmed his romance with Kendall Jenner after posting a video of the pair on a trip together.



The 29-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Stories to show off glimpses from his getaway to an unknown location, featuring several photos and videos with his pals.

One of the videos featured The Kardashians star chasing after a small squirrel as she gushed in the background, “It’s the cutest thing ever, come here.”

The Efecto rapper went on to advise Jenner to be wary of the mosquitoes, saying, “Mami, be careful” from behind the camera.

Fans took to social media to express their disbelief and enthusiasm over the unlikely pairing and their bond.

“The couple everyone thinks won’t last long but they’re actually a good match and their keeps getting stronger,” a user wrote on X, meanwhile, another suggested, “They should have kids together.”

“i still can’t believe they’re in a real relationship,” expressed a third.

““MAMI BE CAREFUL.” That’s a Puerto Rican man in love,” a fourth tweet read.

Jenner and Bunny first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber at a restraint in Beverly Hills.

Since then, the rumored couple has made several appearances together, however, never officially confirmed their relationship.