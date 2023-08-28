Maya Jama and Stormzy confirm relationship, spotted hand-in-gand in Greece

Maya Jama and Stormzy confirm rekindled romance during romantic Greek getaway.

Maya Jama officially confirmed her renewed relationship with grime sensation Stormzy, marking their reconciliation after four years apart.

The couple made a striking appearance on Hydra Island in Greece, marking their first public outing together since rumors of their romantic reconnection emerged over a week ago.



Maya Jama, the popular Love Island presenter turned heads in a chic ensemble, sporting a black bikini top paired with a flowing white summer skirt.

Her outfit was topped off with a stylish wide-brimmed hat, making for a picture-perfect coastal stroll alongside the Croydon-born rapper, known by his real name, Michael Omari Owuo Jr.

As the couple made their way toward a nearby jetty, they boarded a small boat, further igniting their fans' excitement.

Stormzy embraced the Greek sun and soaring temperatures in appropriate attire, donning a white vest and matching shorts.

It has been disclosed that Stormzy's mother, Abigail Owuo, played a pivotal role in motivating the grime star to reconcile with his former flame, Maya Jama.

A source revealed to The Sun that Stormzy is openly expressing his desire to settle down and start a family one day, recognizing Maya as "The One."

The couple is currently basking in the luxury of a lavish Greek villa, estimated at £2,700 per night, marking it as a belated birthday gift for the Love Island host.