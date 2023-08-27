Iggy Azalea explains what did not 'allow her to finish' Saudi Arabia show

Iggy Azalea has explained why her recent performance in Saudi Arabia was cut short. The rapper, 33, was headlining the e-sports event Gamers8 on Boulevard Riyadh City on Friday when she split her pants open and was eventually "not allowed to finish my show" by local authorities, she stated on X (previously known as Twitter).



"Saudi Arabia please know to everyone at the show tonight… I LOVE YOU," the "Work" artist wrote.

"And I’m soooooo sorry I wasn’t allowed to finish my show. It’s not the promoter who put on the show's fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting."

After a fan questioned Azalea why she wasn't allowed to "change pants," she clarified in a follow-up tweet that she did shift her pants but also made a joke on stage that "sent the authorities over the edge."

"I also said, 'Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman’s world,'" she added. "I’m cool I just didn’t want the fans to be sad or angry at the show organizers cause it wasn’t their control or mine it was the police at the side of the stage."

The performer also released a video of her wardrobe malfunction as well as an image of her ripped trousers on Instagram, but they have already been removed.

She reportedly wrote alongside the video, per Fox, that it was "not what I intended for the show" but will be "a memory I’ll have forever & ultimately showed me how kind, loving & supportive people can be while you’re having such an embarrassing moment."

She later added on X: "I’ll be honest I wanted to wear latex to Brazil but after what happened to my pants tonight I’m not so sure lmaoo."