Gadar 2 sets record with Rs 103.08 crore at box office in third week of release

The highly anticipated sequel to the famous Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring the original combo of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, opened theatres on August 11 and has proven unstoppable ever since.



After a roaring start, the film's business, which saw an exponential increase across the board, has been steady week after week. In fact, Gadar 2's box office performance has been setting new records with each passing weekend. The picture has now achieved yet another success within the Delhi-UP circuit.

Gadar 2 has become the highest-grossing film in its zone, earning Rs. 103.08 crore in the Delhi-UP circuit alone. This astounding achievement not only demonstrates the franchise's lasting popularity but also highlights cinema's ability to connect with varied audiences across generations.

Gadar 2 is currently playing in theatres, and audiences are flocking to see it. In fact, despite fresh releases, Gadar 2 continues to be the audience's first pick, and its business is expected to increase even more.