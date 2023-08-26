SZA’s ‘Snooze’ music video sees Justin Bieber emerge months after hiatus

Justin Bieber seemed to have hopped back on the scene as he appeared in the music video of SZA’s romantic song, Snooze.

The dreamy and racy video, which was directed by Bradley J. Calder and co-written by Calder and SZA (whose real name is Solána Rowe), also featured Power Book II star Woody McClain, Beef star hunk Young Mazino and producer and SZA’s collaborator Benny Blanco.

In the video, SZA is seen falling in and out of love with various love interests which also includes the Peaches singer, 29. Bieber is first spotted sitting under a tree with SZA and then the pair hits it to the bedroom, snuggling on a mattress.

This is the first time the two have collaborated on a project. However, Bieber is a fan of the Kill Bill musician as he and his wife Hailey were spotted on a date night at her Los Angeles concert in March, via Page Six.

Bieber’s reappearance comes after he cancelled 2023 tour dates of his Justice World Tour due to health concerns back in September 2022.

However, he did briefly surprised fans with his performance at the Los Angeles music festival Rolling Loud in March.

Moreover, the singer is seemingly planning a return as reports suggested he is working on new music as well as sowing the seeds to part ways with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun.

“Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record,” an insider revealed to People Magazine this week. “The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

However, according to Billboard, Bieber and Braun still have four years left on their contract.