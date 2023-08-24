Lizzo prepares to countersue ‘bogus’ harassment lawsuit by backup dancers

Lizzo has been in the middle of a lawsuit filed against her by former backup dancers for alleged sexual, racial and religious harassment as well as poor working conditions.

However, the About Damn Time musician, 35, issued a lengthy official statement in which she denied the allegations dubbing the claims ‘disappointing’ and as ‘sensationalised stories.’

Now, the musician is clapping back at the claims legally as plans to countersue for the plaintiffs’ alleged hypocritical behaviour.

Lizzo’s attorney Marty Singer shared photos of the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, from the Crazy Horse’s topless cabaret show on March 5, 2023 in Paris, which had been the subject of one of the claims.

The images were shared with People Magazine alongside a statement from singer.

“These images showing the three plaintiffs gleefully revelling backstage after the topless show were taken after their February 2023 visit to Bananenbar in Amsterdam that they complain about in their lawsuit,” Singer wrote about the club, which the plaintiffs alleged Lizzo pressured to attend and touch the nude performers.

Singer also detailed that following the incident, Davis allegedly submitted an audition tape to Lizzo's TV show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in which she claimed she wants to “follow in her footsteps.”

The lawyer went on to emphasise on the “glaring contradictions” and dubbing the lawsuit claims as “bogus.”

However, Davis, Williams and Rodriguez’s attorney Neama Rahmani claims in a statement to People Magazine that they “stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial” despite the photos.