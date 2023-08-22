Ariana Grande parts ways with Scooter Braun according to Matthew Beloni

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato part ways with Scooter Braun.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato are the latest high-profile clients rumored to be bidding farewell to manager Scooter Braun.

Billboard and Puck's Matthew Belloni were among the first to report on this intriguing development.

Joining the ranks of Scooter Braun expats are J. Balvin, who made his departure from Braun's management company in May, and the ever-popular Justin Bieber, who was recently rumored to be exploring new management avenues.

Ariana Grande's professional journey with Scooter Braun commenced in 2013, coinciding with the release of her debut album, Yours Truly.

In recent discussions among fans, a prevailing belief has emerged that talent manager Scooter Braun may soon find himself under public scrutiny, although the exact nature of the forthcoming exposure remains unclear.

Some fan theories suggest the potential for an exposé related to serious matters, such as allegations of sexual impropriety, albeit explicitly distancing Braun from any such accusations.

An alternative line of speculation centers around Braun's financial dealings, with conjecture suggesting possible irregularities or misconduct in terms of financial management and fund allocation.