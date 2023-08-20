Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tranquility marred by Montecito bus tourists

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's peaceful Californian life has been marred by tourists.
According to The Sunday Mail, there are guided tours close to the couple's £11million Montecito home that is reportedly disrupting their peace.
As per the publication the trips have been organised by a friend of Meghan Markle's estranged father, Karl Larsen.
The tour will be a bus ride, costing £958.84 for a group of six people, will venture on the road leading to the pair's home.
Part of the tour will include sights of one of Meghan's favourite shops, Pierre Lafond, restaurant Tre Lune along with a Santa Barbara Polo Club, where the former actress famously kissed Prince Harry following a game last year.
Larsen shared that he got Meghan's father's blessing for the tour.
He said: "I've talked to Thomas about the idea for the tour and he said, 'Oh my God, you might have a winner there.'"
"I've also asked if we could go see him...and he said, 'Hold that thought.' So it's not happening at the moment but hopefully one day."
"I was in Rosarito, Mexico, when Meghan first began dating Harry and soon got to know her dad. I just want to share my experience with the many, many Harry and Meghan supporters and even those who might not be supportive, but curious."
