'Don 3' makers considering to cast Deepika Padukone opposite Ranveer Singh

The producers reportedly also approached Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon for 'Don 3'

Don 3 makers are considering Deepika Padukone to play female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in the film.

Previously, there were reports that the makers have narrated the script to Kiara Advani, and she has given a verbal nod to the movie. Not just that, the actress was also spotted at the Excel Entertainment office. Reportedly, she went there to discuss Don 3.

Besides this, reports also claimed that Kriti Sanon was also approached to play female lead in Don 3.

Now the new development reveals that the makers are keen to cast the Ranveer's wife alongside him as the role requires someone who has athletic like energy to perform dangerous stunts.

The sources added: “They want a top-notch actress with Ranveer. Plus, the female lead in Don 3 has a lot of intricate stunts to perform. Deepika, with her athletic personality, fits the bill. The only problem is, Deepika and Ranveer together have done three films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali."

The producers might cast a new face opposite the Simmba actor, reports News 18.

Farhan Akhtar is returning to the director's chair after Dil Chahta Hai. He is all set to direct Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, which is slated to release in 2025.