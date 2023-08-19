Gigi Hadid leaves cheeky comment on Blake Lively's red photo

Gigi Hadid is hands down a girl's girl.



The 28-year-old model on Thursday expressed her support for Blake Lively, a longtime friend, and her beverage company Betty Buzz. Hadid remarked, "Hotty mommyyyyyy," on a picture of the Gossip Girl star flaunting some scorching images promoting fresh flavours of the beverage.

“Meyer Lemon @bettybuzz so thirsty,” Lively captioned the upload.

She was pictured on Instagram relaxing poolside with drinks in hand while wearing a red bikini. Hadid, supermodel and a mother herself, was only glorifying the mother of four.

Together with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, the television personality gave birth to her daughter in September 2020.

The model has since been forthright about expressing her love for her daughter.

"Hey … "I'm obsessed with our kid," Hadid revealed in an Instagram Story screenshot of a text message exchange in January 2021. She also gave encouraging messages to fellow mothers balancing the world of parenthood. “to new moms: if u washed your face today, i'm proud of you," she wrote.

Lively previously stated that motherhood inspired her to establish Betty Booze, the alcoholic counterpart to her sparkling water and tonics line.

“These are the recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are in a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish," the Green Lantern actress announced in June when she unveiled the project.