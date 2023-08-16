Miley Cyrus delves into her youth in new reported song

Fans believe that Miley Cyrus may release a song that references to her past years

Miley Cyrus has seemingly decided to rekindle the good old days after fan theory alluded that the singer is reportedly gearing up to release new music.

As per posters seen across France, the Flowers hitmaker could be seen in a black and white shot along with references to lyrics of some of her most iconic songs like The Climb, Party in the USA and Wrecking Ball.

One particular lyric that seemingly comes as a first read, "I say I used to be young" which many fans are assuming is a new single .

Many fans have since concluded that the new song is reportedly called Used To Be Young and based on a 2023 interview with British Vogue, she shared the concept of the song.

Recalling how she drew inspiration for the track, the singer noted that after she was offered a track that she could not relate to, it drew her to write about her growth over the years.

"It was like, you know, the standard f*cked up in the club track," she recalled of the track.

"And I was like, 'I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time, you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum.'"

She then shared the new lyrics, "I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young," and elaborated that she planned on releasing the song "soon."

Furthermore, after announcing the 10th anniversary vinyl of Bangerz, the description of the vinyl teased that it will "Reflect back on when Miley Used To Be Young" which alluded to the new song and doubled down on claims of it being called Used to Be Young.