Post Malone plays in delightful Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Post Malone recently dropped by NPR's office to do a fantastic Tiny Desk Concert, only a few weeks after releasing his latest album AUSTIN.



Posty opened his act not with a new song, but with his huge single Sunflower. The pop-rap crossover was given a sugary, bluegrass-inspired makeover, complete with a band that included lush backup singers, strings, piano, and more.

Following the completion of the song, Posty expressed his gratitude to NPR for the invitation: “I’m super excited to come on this show, and super nervous — I’m not, actually, never mind,” he said with a heavy dose of sarcasm. “I’m not nervous at all.”

Amid constantly being under pressure to give his best vocal performance, the enthusiastic Dallas Cowboys fan then delivered an emotional performance of his 2017 ballad I Fall Apart.

He finished the show with the 2019 song Circles and a brand-new track from AUSTIN called Enough Is Enough. Posty proved he can command an intimate event just as well as a crowded stadium, cracking lots of quips along the way.

The singer is recently on his tour If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour.

