Ed Sheeran has not yet re-recorded 'End Game' with Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran awaits Taylor Swift's call for 'End Game' re-recording, shares update on upcoming projects.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are yet to receive the call to re-record their collaborative track End Game, which was originally featured on Swift's 2017 album Reputation.

Ed Sheeran recently addressed this topic during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Podcast on Sirius XM.



During the interview, Cohen inquired if Sheeran and Swift had recorded a new version of End Game for her re-recorded albums.

Sheeran responded with a simple "No, I haven't. No. No," indicating that the re-recording of their song has not yet taken place.

However, he did offer insights into Swift's ongoing projects, mentioning that her re-recorded version of "1989" is the next one fans can expect.

Ed Sheeran recently shared his thoughts on the unique nature of artists' live shows and the challenges of scheduling while discussing Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras Tour.

He remarked, "I think what's nice about everyone's show is everyone's show is so individual to them. And everyone's got a different show, so, uh, so yeah."

Their schedules have presented an obstacle for Sheeran to attend Swift's performance.

He elaborated, "I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there's a chance next year when she's in the U.K."