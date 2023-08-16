Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's disgusted by ex-billionaire's hygiene habits

Kanye West's unconventional fashion choices clash with summer heat, affecting marriage, sources claim.

Kanye West's distinctive style, characterized by his trademark mask and heavy clothing even in the sweltering summer heat, is reportedly having an impact on his personal hygiene and his relationship with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

According to sources, the musician's fashion choices are causing discomfort due to the stench that emerges when the layers are removed.



Insiders revealed that West's unique ensembles are driven by both his belief in showcasing his fashion innovation and concealing some recent weight gain.

However, the consequences of these choices are reportedly impacting his cleanliness and the olfactory experience of those around him.

"It's a serious stench when the layers come off and he's dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he's not big on showering — and poor Bianca's nostrils are on the receiving end," shared an insider.

West's reluctance to shower and use deodorant reportedly exacerbates the issue.

The multi-talented mogul was recently photographed in Italy wearing his distinct combination of a head wrap, double-layered shirts, loose pants, and tight Spandex wraps.

Observers note that his choice of attire might contribute to his discomfort in the heat, leading to a potentially uncomfortable olfactory experience.

"At first, Kanye's manner of dressing was intriguing, a puzzle to decipher. Now, it's just a strong odor," revealed a source to the National Enquirer.

The source added that even West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had been put off by his distinct aroma. "Kim grew accustomed to the scent, but it took years of adjustment."